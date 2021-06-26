Chicago firefighters rescued many drivers from cars trapped in high water on Saturday

Chicago firefighters rescued "many" people trapped in cars in floodwaters on Sunday as storms roared through.

Firefighters said that as of 6 p.m. or so Saturday night, "many viaducts remain flooded."

The Chicago Fire Department encouraged drivers to stop and turn around if water on a flooded street touches their wheel rim, noting that "even if you make it through, your brakes may be compromised by the water… Abandoned vehicles may suffer more damage!"

FOX 32 News also received video of water shooting out of manholes near Lawrence and Rockwell.

Saturday's severe storms caused widespread flooding across Chicago. There were several tornado warnings across the south suburbs.