Chicago reports first case of West Nile virus this year — what to know

The city of Chicago is reporting its first West Nile virus case of 2022.

The infected individual is a man in his 60s who lives on the city's Northwest Side.

"The best way to prevent West Nile virus infection is by protecting yourself from mosquito bites," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "You can protect yourself and your family by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing and eliminating standing water."

Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its first human case of West Nile and death from the virus. The individual was a person in their late 70s who lived in suburban Cook County.

Also on Thursday, DuPage County reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

In 2021, Chicago reported 13 human cases of West Nile and no deaths from the virus.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, according to Chicago health officials. The virus cannot be spread from person to person.

Common symptoms of West Nile include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, which last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. However, health officials say some people infected with the virus will show no symptoms at all.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In rare cases, West Nile can cause severe illness, including meningitis, or even death.

Individuals older than 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

Chicago health officials say the best way to prevent mosquito bites is to do the following:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Eliminate standing water. This includes emptying water from flowerpots, gutters, pool covers, pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

Keep grass and weeds short to eliminate hiding places for adult mosquitoes.

When outside between dusk and dawn, wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, socks and shoes.

Check that all screens, windows and doors are tight-fitting and free of holes and tears.

Check on neighbors regularly who may need additional assistance, including the elderly.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/mosquitoes.