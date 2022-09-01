DuPage County reports first human case of West Nile virus this year

DuPage County has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

A Medinah resident in her 60s became ill in mid-August, the DuPage County Health Department said in a statement.

So far in Illinois, there have been two human cases of West Nile virus in 2022, the health department said.

"With a recent increase in mosquito batches testing positive for the presence of WNV, DCHD is asking residents to stay active and safe outdoors by protecting themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting WNV, especially when being active outside over the Labor Day holiday weekend," the department said in the statement.

A Culex pipien mosquito specimen in the insect collection at the Field Museum shows the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Illinois’ first human case and first death from West Nile in 2022 was reported in Cook County. A person in their late 70’s came down with the illness in early August, according to state health officials.

In 2021, state health officials reported 65 human cases of the virus, including five deaths.

The virus is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes. About one in five people who are infected with West Nile develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, the health department said. Less than 1% develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

For additional information about West Nile Virus in Illinois, click here.