Chicago opens first family justice center to support domestic violence survivors

Chicago has opened its first family justice center — the CAN Hope Center — to help survivors of domestic violence and abuse. The facility brings together legal, medical, and advocacy services in one location within the Illinois Medical District. Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke says tackling domestic violence is a top priority, with offenders being detained at significantly higher rates since she took office.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Tuesday, Chicago opened its first family justice center.

The CAN Hope Center, located in the Illinois Medical District, will serve as a central hub focused on the needs of survivors.

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke joined advocates to cut the ribbon on the new facility, which aims to bring together multiple resources under one roof.

According to the state’s domestic violence hotline, calls rose 26% last year.

Advocates say this new center will help survivors of all forms of abuse seek justice and find support.

Colleen Montgomery, Program Director for CAN Hope, said the center’s creation marks a major step toward a coordinated response for survivors.

"We have built Chicago's first family justice center," Montgomery said. "But more than that, we have built a new pathway where survivors can visit just one place, tell their story just one time, and be met by a community of people who say, 'I'm here with you. I believe you, and you are not alone.'"

"Family justice centers like CAN Hope strengthen the relationship between survivors and law enforcement and improve victim participation and engagement with prosecutors," Burke said.

Burke’s office has made combating domestic violence a top priority.

According to a Chicago Tribune analysis, offenders charged with domestic violence are being held at an 81% higher rate than the year before she took office.