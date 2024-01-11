Expand / Collapse search

Flight headed to Chicago from Sarasota diverted to Tampa after 'possible mechanical issue'

By FOX 32 Digital News
Chicago
CHICAGO - A flight headed to Chicago from Sarasota diverted to Tampa Wednesday afternoon due to a possible mechanical issue.

United Airlines confirmed Thursday that flight 2434 landed safely at Tampa International Airport to address "a possible mechanical issue."

The flight later re-departed after the issue was addressed.

A total of 123 customers were on the plane at the time of the incident, along with five crew members.