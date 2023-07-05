Chicago Flood Watch: Reversing river flow too early would cause tsunami-like effect

Chicago is once again under a flood watch as heavy rain threatens to bring potential devastating flooding this weekend.

Last weekend, the city had to take the unprecedented step of reversing the flow of the Chicago River due to the severity of the flooding. Concerns have been raised about the decision to divert the river into Lake Michigan, as the city relies on the lake for drinking water, which is cleaner than the river.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago explained that the river's elevation exceeded that of Lake Michigan, necessitating the reversal. Video footage captured last weekend shows parts of the River Walk were already submerged. Opening the gates not only provides flood protection, but also increases the capacity for stormwater.

It's important to note that the district can only open the gates and reverse the flow when the river level is higher than that of the lake. In a statement, the district warned that if the gates had been opened earlier, it would have caused a tsunami-like effect, devastating downtown Chicago and areas along the waterways, including the Riverwalk and downstream municipalities.

With more rain expected, the river flow may need to be reversed again. In the meantime, the district is urging residents to conserve water to prevent overwhelming the sewers.