Greater Chicago Food Depository boosts donations for Giving Tuesday

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is offering a great way to boost your gifts on this Giving Tuesday.

A dollar-for-dollar match up to $65,000 was underway.

Typically just $1, with bulk buying power, can buy three meals, said Camerin Mattson, the food depository's communications manager.

"So today if you give, it’s six meals. So you can really do a lot of good today," she said.

At a time when people are paying more for rent, gas and food, Mattson said the need is greater than ever at all 800 pantries served by the food depository.

"They served 25% more guests throughout this calendar year, so coming into this holiday season the need is definitely high," she said.

The line to shop at Pan de Vida in Little Village was around the corner before they opened Tuesday morning.

"Prior to 2020, you’d be lucky if you had 100 families a week. Now we’re seeing 150 to 200 families daily," said long-time volunteer Anayely Reyes-Trejo.

She added, "It’s just amazing getting to interact with the community members, hearing their stories, lending a helping hand and being able to see them walk away with a smile is always the greatest pleasure."

With one in four households with children in the Chicago metro area facing hunger, Mattson says donations and volunteers are vital.

"We also need people to raise their voices about the needs of food insecurity and help our legislators. Encourage them to pass strong legislation for anti-hunger policies," she said.

For more information and to donate, visit ChicagosFoodBank.org.