Chicago Food Truck Fest rolls into Daley Plaza for 9th year

The Chicago Food Truck Fest will return to Daley Plaza later this month, marking its ninth year of dishing out meals on wheels.

The food truck fest will kick off on Friday, May 17, with an eclectic lineup of vendors at 50 W. Washington St. The lineup will be announced each week on the social media platforms of the Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection department.

"The Chi Food Truck Fest ignites economic activity in Chicago’s central business district and unites a city known for multiple flavors of culinary excellence," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "It is one of the best opportunities we have for residents to sample an eclectic array of local food favorites while supporting our small business owners."

The Chicago Food Truck Fest will take place on the following days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

May 17, 24, 31

June 7, 14, 21, 28

July 5, 12, 19, 26

August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

September 6, 13, 20, 27

October 4

Interested food truck vendors can still apply to be part of this year's fest. For more information, head over to the festival's website.