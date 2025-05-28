Chicago Park District to crack down on unauthorized food vendors

The Brief Chicago agencies will start stepping up enforcement on unlicensed food vendors on public property this summer. Vendors operating without a proper license or permit are subject to "hefty" fines and even the confiscation of their inventory and equipment. Authorized street vendors have complained in recent years about the lack of enforcement by the Park District on unauthorized competition.



The City of Chicago says it will step up enforcement on unlicensed food vendors operating on city property starting this summer.

Last week, the City Council voted to authorize the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to enforce licensing requirements on Park District property starting next month.

What we know:

Vendors who want to sell food from a vehicle or cart on public property must obtain a license and permit.

Those vendors operating on Park District property without a proper permit or license will be given a ticket and a "hefty fine" by police, and might have their products or equipment confiscated, according to the website for UCG Associates Inc., the concession management company for the Park District.

In recent years, some vendors have complained about a lack of enforcement against unlicensed sellers operating on public property, potentially taking away business from authorized sellers.

Block Club Chicago has reported on how licensed vendors have complained about the unsanctioned competition making it even more difficult for them as they’re also facing rising prices to operate and rent.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Ivan Capifali, the commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs, said:

"Chicago’s parks are more than just green spaces—they’re hubs of community activity. The Park District concessions program enhances the parks experience for visitors and provides current and future business owners a unique opportunity to grow their operations. BACP is proud to help ensure that local entrepreneurs operating in the parks can offer their products in compliance with the Park District’s licensing and permitting rules."

What you can do:

To help potential vendors, the city will host a free educational webinar on June 13. The city also has other information on the application process.

For more information on the concession program and how to apply, visit parkconcessions.com.