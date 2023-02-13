Chicago Football Classic returns after 3-year hiatus

The Chicago Football Classic is returning to Soldier Field for its 26th annual kickoff.

The game has been on a hiatus for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Football Classic brings teams from some of the best historically Black colleges and universities to the Windy City. This year's competitors are Mississippi Valley State University and Central State University.

"Chicago is home, a lot of our alumn and our student body come from the city of Chicago and state of Illinois. And we get a chance to bring our students back home and have this large stage to play on to make a memorable moment for our student athletes," said Kevicia Brown, Director of Athletics at Central State University.

Kickoff is September 2, 2023, but the event is about more than just football. Students are encouraged to check out chicagofootballclassic.org for information on scholarships and a HBCU Fellowship Program with the NBA.

About a $250,000 of scholarships will be awarded at the game.