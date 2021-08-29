Expand / Collapse search

Chicago forecast: Scattered storms possible Sunday, then more pleasant weather expected on Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 32 Chicago

Sunday morning forecast for Chicagoland on August 29

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Scattered storms are expected to move east across northern Illinois on Sunday evening, with some locally damaging wind gusts possible in Chicago and suburbs.

The showers and thunderstorms will develop in advance of a cold front that roll through Sunday night. Dew points will fall and the weather will feel more comfortable starting Monday.

Chicago-area weather will hit highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be the first time daytime highs will be in the 70s in three weeks.

