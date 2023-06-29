Chicago airports prepare for busy 4th of July weekend

Chicago's airports are preparing for the rush of Forth of July travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was at O'Hare International Airport Thursday morning to advise travelers on what to expect this weekend and to provide travel tips.

Friday is anticipated to be the busiest day at O'Hare and Midway as well as airports nationwide

"Arrive early. So give yourself plenty of time. Pack smart and start with an empty bag. Friday is going to be our busiest day both here and nationwide," said Jessica Mayle, Regional Spokesperson for TSA.

The city will not only be dealing with holiday travel, but the NASCAR Street Race spectators too.

Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago's airports this weekend.