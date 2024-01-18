Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's longtime full-service gas station bids farewell as Kean Brothers retire after 70 years

CHICAGO - A last glimpse of "the good old days" is fading away on Chicago’s South Side.

The Kean Brothers, who have owned a gas station at 111th Street and Talman Avenue for more than 70 years, are retiring.

It was a family business. But what made it unique is that the brothers kept it a full-service gas station for decades after virtually every other station had gone to self-serve.

The family posted a message on their business thanking their customers and the neighborhood.

The station is set to become a Shell gas station.