Chicago man charged in Fuller Park shooting

A Chicago man was charged after firing shots into a car carrying two adults and two children earlier this year.

Curtis Smith, 25, was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in connection to a shooting on Jan. 18, 2023.

Police say Smith opened fire into a vehicle occupied be a 41-year-old woman, 39-year-old man and two children.

The incident happened in the 4200 block od South Wells Street in Fuller Park.

No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

Smith faces four felony counts of attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.