Man shot, seriously wounded running from robbery attempt at Chicago gas station

A man was shot in both legs while running from an attempted robbery Tuesday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 48-year-old was at a gas station around 3:44 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road when four gunmen approached and demanded his property, according to police.

The victim tried to run away but the group started shooting, striking him in both legs, police said.

He then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.