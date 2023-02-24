Chicago gathers to pray on one year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine

Friday marked one year since the start of the Russian invasion.

Leaders around the world made statements of support to Ukraine, with NATO's secretary general criticizing Moscow’s efforts.

"One year ago, President Putin launched his full-fledged invasion of Ukraine," said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general. "President Putin failed. Ukraine stands."

In Chicago, there was a massive movement today in support of Ukraine.

Students and teachers at St. Nicholas Cathedral School spent their afternoon praying for peace in Ukraine, and around the world.

Since the invasion one year ago, 95 students from Ukraine have been welcomed into St. Nicholas with open arms.

After fleeing with their families, the school, which is located in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood, became their safe haven.

Together, schoolchildren, teachers, elected officials and religious leaders assembled in the gymnasium today with candles.

They sang, shared their stories, and honoring the lives lost amid Russia’s invasion of their home country.

"You’ve opened your hearts, your school, your home, to accompany those – giving them food, shelter, language classes, love, fun and perhaps most a shoulder to cry on. In doing so, you’ve shown us all the way," said Josh Hale, President and CEO of Big Shoulders Fund.

A rally in support of Ukraine is scheduled tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cardinal Blase Cupich are expected to attend.