Chicago Gen Z entrepreneurs cultivate urban mushroom farm with global sustainability vision

In the heart of Chicago, two ambitious Gen Z entrepreneurs have cultivated a local business dedicated to growing gourmet mushrooms, transforming an indoor urban farm into a go-to supplier for exotic mushrooms throughout the area.

Joe Weber and Sean DiGioia, lifelong friends with a shared concern for environmental issues, embarked on this venture just before the pandemic. Initially facing challenges, their business gained traction when the world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurant, Alinea, started incorporating their products. Now, they are recognized as the premier mushroom farm supplying exotic varieties to restaurants and retailers.

The indoor urban farm offers a unique experience with gourmet mushroom varieties such as Chestnut, Blue Oyster, Black Oyster, and Lions Mane. Weber and DiGioia focus on sustainability and regenerative farming, utilizing organic by-products like sawdust and spent brewers' grain as substrate—essentially, the food or soil for mushrooms to thrive indoors.

"We take organic by-products from different industries, turn that into mushroom food, and, in turn, we are growing a superfood," explained Weber.

Despite facing challenges during the pandemic, Alinea's adoption of their products for carry-out proved pivotal. Offering hyperlocal, fresh delivery within 45 minutes, the collaboration with Alinea opened doors to other Michelin-starred restaurants, paving the way for over 200 clients, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, and grocery stores like Dom's Market and Fresh Market Place.

Weber, an ecology major, and DiGioia, with a background in finance, found a natural collaboration to pursue their shared passion for sustainability. DiGioia emphasized their mission: "To make a difference and build sustainable food systems to leave the planet in a better place than when we found it."

Mushrooms, according to Weber, provide an excellent opportunity to recycle organic materials, are considered a superfood, and serve as a rich protein source. Their ultimate goal is to expand their local business and evolve into a global company contributing positively to the planet's well-being worldwide.