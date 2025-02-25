Chicago ranks among top 10 cities for 'ghosting'

The Brief Chicago ranks No. 10 among U.S. cities with the highest ghosting rates. 56% of residents admitted to ghosting someone, including friends and employers. 68% of singles say they were ghosted on dating apps.



Chicago isn’t just known for deep-dish pizza and cold winters—it’s also gaining a reputation as one of the worst cities for ghosting.

A new ranking places the Windy City at No. 10 among U.S. cities with the highest ghosting rates.

What we know:

Ghosting, or abruptly cutting off contact with someone without explanation, is common in Chicago.

More than half of residents—56%—admitted to ghosting someone in the past year, whether it was a friend, employer, or romantic partner.

For singles, the numbers are even higher. About 68% of people using dating apps reported being ghosted at least once.

The most common reason people ghost? Avoiding conflict, which accounts for 50% of cases. Other reasons include toxic behavior (21%) and a lack of mutual effort in the relationship (8%).

Men are more likely than women to report being ghosted.

And while ghosting can happen suddenly, it’s generally considered ghosting if there’s been no contact for at least a month.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Chicago’s ghosting rate is increasing or how it compares to past years.

Big picture view:

Chicago was the only Midwestern city to crack the top 10, while Washington, D.C., took the top spot as the "capital of ghosting."

The trend reflects a broader shift in how people navigate relationships, both personal and professional, in an increasingly digital world.