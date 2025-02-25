Chicago ranks among top 10 cities for 'ghosting'
CHICAGO - Chicago isn’t just known for deep-dish pizza and cold winters—it’s also gaining a reputation as one of the worst cities for ghosting.
A new ranking places the Windy City at No. 10 among U.S. cities with the highest ghosting rates.
What we know:
Ghosting, or abruptly cutting off contact with someone without explanation, is common in Chicago.
More than half of residents—56%—admitted to ghosting someone in the past year, whether it was a friend, employer, or romantic partner.
For singles, the numbers are even higher. About 68% of people using dating apps reported being ghosted at least once.
The most common reason people ghost? Avoiding conflict, which accounts for 50% of cases. Other reasons include toxic behavior (21%) and a lack of mutual effort in the relationship (8%).
Men are more likely than women to report being ghosted.
And while ghosting can happen suddenly, it’s generally considered ghosting if there’s been no contact for at least a month.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether Chicago’s ghosting rate is increasing or how it compares to past years.
Big picture view:
Chicago was the only Midwestern city to crack the top 10, while Washington, D.C., took the top spot as the "capital of ghosting."
The trend reflects a broader shift in how people navigate relationships, both personal and professional, in an increasingly digital world.
The Source: The information in this article was obtained from NumberBarn.