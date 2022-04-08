Chicago girl, 7, was kidnapped at park when brothers walked away for just a moment: police

Chicago police have released new details in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in the South Shore neighborhood.

The child, who was located safely a short time later, had been taken from a park bench on Thursday evening.

Chicago police said a good Samaritan noticed something was wrong and called 911.

"[The child] was on a park bench, she was with her two 13-year-old brothers who had walked away for a moment," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "And then there was an individual who was 23 years of age, who came by and basically kind of grabbed the child."

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue – just a few blocks away from an elementary school.

Police responded after a concerned caller said she witnessed the kidnapping.

"She could tell that the 7-year-old didn’t want to be with this male," said Deenihan.

Police said the young girl had been with her older brothers, who had walked away for a moment. Thankfully, someone else was watching.

"Really the message is, thank God the citizen saw that, she knew something was wrong, and she called the police right away. And she actually followed the individual, and helped police then apprehend the individual before something more tragic happened," said Deenihan.

Police arrested the 23-year-old, who they said was on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex "engaged in an indecent act" in the presence of the child.

The young girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was interviewed forensically.

Officials say charges will be filed against the 23-year-old in the coming days.