Chicago Gospel Music Festival takes the stage Saturday

The Brief The Chicago Gospel Music Festival returns Saturday at Millennium Park with headliners Chandler Moore, Jekalyn Carr, and a unity choir from 10 local churches. The free event runs noon to 9 p.m. and draws fans from across the country to gospel’s hometown. It also serves as a tribute to Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid, a beloved choir director who recently passed.



What we know:

Headliners include Grammy Award winners Chandler Moore and Jekalyn Carr, but also a unity choir comprised of 10 churches from Chicago.

The free festival attracts music lovers from all over the city and the country, as Chicago is the birthplace of gospel music.

The festival kicks off at noon and ends at 9 p.m.

The same day, music lovers will say goodbye to iconic choir master Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid, who died over the weekend. Reid directed church choirs for more than 70 years.

What they're saying:

"Every year, the coming together of people doing the same thing, lifting up the name of Jesus, the energy that we have. You know why? All of us are survivors. All of us have been through something. So when we come together and we can all praise God because we've made it to this point where we are today. We come together and the atmosphere is electrified because there's no way you can sing gospel music and not feel something. People that never heard gospel, when they hear it, it has a sound that makes a difference," Janet Harris-Sutton said.

What's next:

To check out the full festival lineup, click here.