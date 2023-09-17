Chicago great-grandmother turning 100, reveals her secret to a long life
CHICAGO - It was a golden celebration for a Chicago great-grandmother on Sunday.
Margaret Griffin thought she was going to church, but instead, her family surprised her with a birthday bash.
Griffin will turn 100 years old on Monday. She cried after seeing so many family members and friends gathering to honor her.
She told FOX 32 her secret to a long life is having great faith.
Griffin is an avid reader. She also loves politics and traveling.