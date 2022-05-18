Chicago groups formulating strategy to combat violence this summer

In planning for a peaceful summer, violence prevention groups have joined together to try to keep Chicago safe.

"Welcome to Violence Prevent 2022, we are excited to have you all here today!" one speaker said.

About 200 community leaders, social workers, academics and violence prevention experts gathered Wednesday in the gymnasium at the Garfield Park Gold Dome Field House to share information and game plan a strategy to cut down on crime this summer.

Researchers say violent crime is actually down in Chicago compared to 2016, and down the first quarter of this year. But there's concern after a series of high-profile attacks and shootings, and last week's social media triggered chaos in Millennium Park.

"I think everybody is concerned about what we're seeing in our city. I think all of us know our young people are in trouble, and need a lot of help. And so I think there's a sense of urgency that if we don't act now, we'll regret it later," said Rev. Marshall Hatch of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

The goal is to keep Chicago kids engaged and give them options for work and play that will keep them off the streets and away from gangs.

Millions of dollars have been committed to anti-violence efforts this summer from both public and private entities, including $250 million from the state of Illinois over the next three years.

"None of us can do this by ourselves. Only way we do this is by collaboration, by scaling, by learning together," said Arne Duncan, founder of Chicago CRED — a nonprofit aimed at reducing gun violence.