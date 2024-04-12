Chicago gun dealer learns sentence after selling firearms, switch devices

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Government sentencing exhibits provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A Chicago gun trafficker was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for illegally selling firearms, rifles and "switch" devices used to make automatic weapons.

Rogelio Castaneda, 30, sold nine guns and 28 "Glock switches" to undercover police over a three-month period last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Castaneda made the sales in Chicago, Stickney and Hammond, Indiana. He was out on pre-trial release for a gun charge in Cook County at the time of the sales.

Three of the guns sold to undercover police by Castaneda were unlicensed, privately made firearms.

In December 2023, Castaneda pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a machine gun. He was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in federal prison.

"The city of Chicago continues to face a gun violence epidemic," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary McDonnell argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "Glock switches and converted Glocks are a grave threat to public safety and serve no purpose other than to inflict maximum damage on enemies and innocent bystanders."