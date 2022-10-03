Chicago gym offers free self-defense classes after recent West Loop attacks

A Chicago gym is holding a series of self-defense classes – for free – in response to recent abduction attempts in the West Loop.

One of the classes took place on Monday, and it was a packed house.

POW! Gym Chicago has partnered with the West Loop Community Organization to facilitate the series of free classes. Each class is just 45 minutes and provides skills on how to protect and defend yourself from an attacker.

The move comes after a string of disturbing incidents last Sunday. Police say 32-year-old Quavon Ewing tried to drag a woman to his car in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street.

On the same day, that suspect – who is a registered sex offender – allegedly beat up a second woman in the 100 block of Roosevelt Road and attacked a third woman on South State Street.

The owner of POW! Gym Chicago says she hopes the classes give people confidence if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"I think what we want people to realize is, you know, they can acquire these skills, and it is part of a skill set that has value when you live in the city. I mean, Chicago is an urban environment where we take public transportation. So that's a very different type of lifestyle than someone who maybe lives in Houston where they drive everywhere. You know, it doesn't mean that self-defense doesn't matter there, but our environment dictates that we are a little bit more exposed than the average person," said Katalin Rodriguez Ogren, owner of POW! Gym Chicago.

There are still three classes left in the free series. Pre-registration is required.