Chicago's top Halloween events and festivities this weekend

This Halloween season, as the cold weather approaches, you can still bundle up and enjoy the festivities in Chicago.

The third annual Bronzeville Fall Festival kicks off this weekend with family-friendly activities. The event features a kids' zone, live entertainment, local vendors, and a costume contest. "This Is Life" NFP will provide free haircuts and coats for kids. While an RSVP is required, tickets are not needed to attend. The festival starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For a purr-fect Halloween party, pet owners can join the 36th annual Streeterville Doggy and Kitty Halloween Costume Party and Parade at the Museum of Contemporary Art Sculpture Garden. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on Satuday, with the parade starting at 9:30 a.m. Best-dressed pets will receive prizes, and the event is free, but leashes are required.

The Congress Hotel will host its annual Haunted Halloween Ball on Saturday. Costumed guests are invited to dance and celebrate with themed cocktails, go-go dancers, and vampire bellmen. You can also enter a costume contest for a chance to win a $2,000 cash prize. The event starts at 9 p.m.

This weekend, Offshore Rooftop transforms into a haunted sunken pirate ship for Halloween, with tickets priced at $100 per person. On Saturday, you can join the annual Pilsen Brew-Ja Crawl, taking place from noon to 6 p.m. on 18th Street. Also on Saturday, the annual Halloween party at the Izakaya at Momotaro promises to turn the restaurant into a haunted movie theater.

Get ready to celebrate Halloween in style across Chicago this weekend with a wide range of exciting events to choose from.