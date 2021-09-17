Chicago health officials report giving over 10,000 at-home COVID vaccinations

Over 10,000 at-home COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across Chicago during the past six months, according to the city's Department of Public Health.

As of Wednesday, 72 percent of Chicago residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, per CPDH data.

Since launching in March, the city has offered at-home vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Each person who receives a vaccination is eligible to receive up to $100 in gift cards.

Each dose of the Pfizer vaccine nets the recipient a $50 gift card and two $50 gift cards are given to those who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To make a no-cost, at-home vaccination appointment, call (312) 746-4835 or register online at www.chicago.gov/athome.