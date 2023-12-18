Chicago healthcare workers picket to demand ceasefire in Palestine

Healthcare workers from across Chicago picketed outside the American Medical Association Offices on Monday, demanding an unconditional ceasefire in Palestine.

More than 250 doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical students and administrative staff have reportedly been killed by Israeli air strikes.

The group Healthcare Workers For Palestine says as a result, available adequate medical care in the war-torn areas is nearly impossible, making conditions for survivors unbearable.

Demonstrating healthcare workers say they have an ethical duty to protect life everywhere in the world.

An AMA spokesperson issued this statement Monday evening in response to the protest:

"We appreciate the passion and urgency expressed by people who care deeply about the ongoing violence in the Middle East. The AMA Board of Trustees shares many of the same concerns raised and issued its statement on the Middle East conflict on November 9."