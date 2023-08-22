Expand / Collapse search
Chicago-area schools make adjustments to counter extreme heat

CHICAGO - People are making adjustments to prepare for hot weather coming Chicago’s way.

The Chinatown branch of the Chicago Public Library is one of the system’s busiest. It serves as a senior center, community center and a cooling center. Public libraries are recommended as a place to cool off during the day.

School districts are altering schedules due to weather, to limit health risks to students and faculty.

Students will be dismissed early in Peotone Schools, by noon, over the next three days.

District 205 Thornton Township High Schools will shift to E-learning today through Thursday.

In Downers Grove, there is extended summer vacation. The school year will begin on Friday, rather than Wednesday as was scheduled.

The heat can take a toll on the body. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications warns that hot temperatures combined with humidity over a duration can cause heat illness.

Cooling center hours will be expanded at Chicago location on the hottest days, Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for a full list of Chicago cooling centers.

