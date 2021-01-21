Chicago Heights man accused of making threats ahead of inauguration held without bond

The Chicago Heights man accused of making threats ahead of the inauguration is being held without bond.

Louis Capriotti, 45, was in court Thursday.

Prosecutors played a portion of one of the voicemails he left for a congress member from New Jersey, threatening to kill Democrats if President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

In the voicemail, Capriotti allegedly said if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f—ing White House on January 20, they’re sadly f—ing mistaken."

Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year Marine, active duty" and allegedly said "we will surround the motherf—ing White House and we will kill any motherf—king Democrat that steps on the motherf—ing lawn."

Prosecutors said Capriotti has never served in the military.

The call was made several days before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault on Washington. Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Biden as president.

Capriotti has been charged with transmitting a threat, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Additionally, Capriotti has had several criminal cases in Chicago Heights. The most recent case was 13 years ago for violating an order of protection.

He has also been charged in the past with aggravated assault on a government employee and domestic battery.

The Associated Press and Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.