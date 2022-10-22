Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday.

Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.

The semi was broken down due to mechanical issues. The Cadillac hit the rear of the trailer at a high rate of speed after trying to pass another car, according to officials.

The semi truck driver was not injured, but the driver of the Cadillac suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as Carlos D. Robinson from Chicago Heights, Ill.