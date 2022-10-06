Chicago Heights veteran gifted new roof from Habitat for Humanity: 'Thank you'

An Army veteran in Chicago Heights is getting a new roof Thursday.

A local crew is working fast and for free as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program.

Workers started ripping off the old shingles on the brick house early Thursday morning and will complete the project in one day.

The homeowner, Derrick Childress served in the United States Army at home and overseas for 24 years.

Because he spent his career keeping others safe, Habitat for Humanity, Owens Corning and Total Roofing and Construction chose to replace the roof over his head.

Brett Edwards, of Total Roofing & Construction said the roof definitely needed to be replaced.

"The state of his roof was a state you don't want to see a lot of people's roof in. The siding is falling off, it had a raccoon problem, so there's a cage of two in the roof," Edwards said. "It's one of those things where we're very excited to get him a new roof, especially right ahead of winter. Just so he can have peace of mind. Everyone needs a roof."

Jill Sovie, of Habitat for Humanity in the South Suburbs said Childress’ service to his country made him the perfect candidate for free home repairs.

"It just takes that burden off of the family. They can enjoy their home and not have to worry about things such as the roof," Sovie said.

Childress could not be home to watch the work because he spends his days as a teacher aide for at risk youth in Chicago Heights, continuing to be of service to the community.

"We wanted to say ‘thank you’ to a veteran. We couldn't have picked a better veteran," Edwards said.