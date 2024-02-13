3 Chicago-area high schools among finalists for IHSA Student Section and Spirit Showdown

A few Chicago-area schools are being recognized for their elite school spirit.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced the finalists for this year's Student Section and Spirit Showdown on Tuesday.

Some of the schools on the list include Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverside and Mother McAuley High School in Chicago.

Schools were asked to submit videos that show their spirit and the IHSA evaluated them based on sportsmanship, creativity, and overall school spirit.

To see the full list of finalists, visit the IHSA website. The winner will be announced on March 2.