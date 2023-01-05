Chicago History Museum partners with local nonprofit to host winter book drive

The Chicago History Museum is partnering with a local nonprofit to host a winter book drive.

Starting Thursday, visitors can donate books to support literacy programs across the city.

The museum is looking to collect 500 books by Jan. 16.

They are asking that donations either be gently used or new.

They can be either adult or children's books.

Those who donate will get a two-dollar discount on admission to the museum.