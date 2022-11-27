Chicago hit-and-run: Police release photo of truck that struck pedestrian

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on the city's West Side.

On November 20, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 2559 S. Drake Avenue.

The vehicle involved was a red/maroon 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 Super Crew (4 door).

After striking the pedestrian, the truck fled the scene northbound on Drake Avenue and then westbound on 25th Street, police said.

Truck involved in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side on November 20, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

The truck also had tinted windows and front driver side fender damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 312-745-4521.