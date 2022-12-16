Chicago holds first-ever 'Name a Snowplow' contest

The city of Chicago is holding a naming contest for six of its snowplows during what promises to be another tumultuous winter.

The "You Name a Snowplow" Contest is open to Chicago residents who are looking to flex their creativity.

The contest will play out in two phases. The city will take submissions from residents that are limited to 50 characters in length until Jan. 6, 2023 or when it receives 20,000 submissions.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 finalists from the pool of submissions. In the second phase, beginning on Jan. 15, residents will be able to vote for up to six names of their choice by Jan. 31.

The top six snowplow names will be featured on one snowplow in each of Chicago's six snow districts.

Submit your snowplow name here.