Chicagoans rally for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance at City Hall

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Activists will rally outside City Hall to highlight homelessness in Chicago. The City Council meets Thursday afternoon to discuss the Bring Chicago Home ordinance which would allocate fund to help the unhouse population in the city.

CHICAGO - Activists will be rallying Thursday afternoon to highlight homelessness in Chicago.

They will be gathering just outside of City Hall at 1 p.m. in hopes of pushing City Council to pass the "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance.

The legislation would create more funds to help unhoused people living on the streets.

The rally takes place right before a hearing begins for the ordinance at 2 p.m.

Data shows more than 65,000 people live on the streets.
 