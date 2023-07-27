Chicagoans rally for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance at City Hall

Activists will be rallying Thursday afternoon to highlight homelessness in Chicago.

They will be gathering just outside of City Hall at 1 p.m. in hopes of pushing City Council to pass the "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance.

The legislation would create more funds to help unhoused people living on the streets.

The rally takes place right before a hearing begins for the ordinance at 2 p.m.

Data shows more than 65,000 people live on the streets.

