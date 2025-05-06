Chicago honors slain Officer Aréanah Preston two years after her death

The Brief Officer Aréanah Preston was killed in May 2023 during a robbery attempt. Her family and the CPD honored her memory at a 5th District memorial event on Tuesday. A foundation and university endowment now continue her legacy.



Family members, CPD top brass and dozens of others stood outside the 5th District remembering a goal-setter and shining star, Officer Aréanah Preston.

The backstory:

Preston was killed outside her Avalon Park home in May 2023 during a robbery attempt. She had just ended her work shift. The 24-year-old had worked for the department for two and a half years and would soon graduate with her law degree with a goal of working for the FBI one day.

"I often wake up hoping it's a bad dream and thinking how could this happen to my sweet baby," said Dionne Mhoon, Preston's mother.

Now, Preston's legacy lives on through the "Peace for Preston Foundation" — established by her mother. Throughout the year, various events are held to give back to young people, provide mental health consultations and promote careers in law enforcement.

Earlier this year, Loyola University announced a $100,000 endowment honoring Preston.

Several Gold Star families were present at Tuesday's memorial roll call as Preston's loved ones donated two benches — one engraved with "God's forever sunflower."

Four men are charged with murder in Preston's death.