Chicago honors service, sacrifice of US military members with annual Veterans Day ceremony

"Veterans Day is a revered time to honor the courage and sacrifice of all those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "We pay tribute to veterans right here in Chicago and across the country for their resilience and resolve."

The event will include special tributes to veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and Post-9/11 conflicts. Chicago will also be officially recognized as a Purple Heart City.

The Honorable William J. Walker, the 38th Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th Congress, will deliver the keynote address. Previously, General Walker served as the 23rd Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard.

The ceremony will feature musical performances, a ceremonial wreath-laying, and personal stories of heroism and sacrifice. WWII vehicles and a Civil War canon will also be on display.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Business attire or service dress uniform is requested. Complimentary parking is available at the Waldron Deck Parking Structure.

The ceremony will take place inside Soldier Field's United Club, beginning at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

