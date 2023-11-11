Chicago honors US military members with annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The Chicago community gathered to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces Saturday morning at Soldier Field.

Chicago's annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony takes place each year around Nov. 11 to remember those who dedicated their lives to fighting for America.

The program includes an honor guard, live music from Navy Band Great Lakes, and keynote remarks by retired U.S. Navy Admiral Cecil D. Haney.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to attend along with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Preckwinkle and several other community leaders.

"On Veterans Day, we pay tribute to everyone who has honorably served in the armed forces in defense of our nation," said Johnson. "Today, we salute a diverse group of more than 65,000 local military service members, honoring them for their bravery and sacrifice, and ensuring veterans return home to a city that offers the support and resources they and their families deserve."

Veterans Day dates back to World War I and was originally known as Armistice Day – celebrating the end of the war. Now, each year, the country takes the day to honor living veterans who served their country during wartime and peacetime.

The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.