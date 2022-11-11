Chicago honors veterans on Veterans Day at Soldier Field

Friday marked the nation’s 103rd observance of Veterans Day, honoring members of the armed forces who served our country.

In Chicago, city leaders gathered in the morning at Soldier Field for the annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the crowd of veterans and military families, pledging more support to combat veteran homelessness.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We know shamefully that too many of our veterans are homeless on the streets, and we must do everything we can to bring them home with dignity and respect," Lightfoot said.

The city budget passed earlier this week includes a $16 million increase in homeless services, and a citywide expansion of mental health services.