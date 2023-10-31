How Chicago played a starring role in classic scary movies

Whether they were filmed here, inspired by a local location or just share the name of some haunted locales, some of the greatest horror films of all time – and the monsters that inhabit them – share some Chicago connections.

Movies like 1989’s "Child’s Play" and the 1992 classic "Candyman" were each filmed in the city of Chicago – even Freddy Krueger himself once donned his knifed fingers in the Windy City, when the 2010 remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" shot around the Chicagoland area.

While the 1978 horror classic "Halloween" was filmed in Los Angeles, it is set in the fictional town of "Haddonfield, Illinois" – a small, suburban town designed to look like a generic Chicago suburb.

And while the 1980 slasher classic "Friday the 13th" was actually filmed in New Jersey, the shared name with Crystal Lake, Illinois is a fun coincidence sure to creep out any fans of Jason Voorhees.