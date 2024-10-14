Chicago hospitals feel relief as Baxter responds to IV fluid shortage

The Brief Baxter International is shipping IV fluid from overseas to help address shortages caused by flooding at its North Carolina plant. Chicago hospitals have been especially affected, with some switching patients from IV to oral hydration. The FDA has authorized hospitals and pharmacies to produce their own solutions to ease the shortage.



Baxter International, a medical supply company based in Deerfield, is shipping IV fluids from its overseas manufacturing facilities to address hospital shortages across the U.S.

The move comes in response to flooding at the company's North Carolina plant caused by Hurricane Helene, which forced the plant to close on Sept. 29.

Hospitals, especially in Chicago, have been grappling with dwindling supplies of IV solutions and dialysis products since the closure. In an effort to manage the shortage, some health systems have implemented conservation measures, including shifting patients from IV hydration to oral methods when possible.

The Chicago-based American Hospital Association (AHA) has been collaborating with Baxter and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop strategies to mitigate the impact of the shortage.

Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine pointed out that this situation serves as a warning for future disruptions.

"I would predict that in the future, this is going to happen more than not and this should be a wake-up call that we should actually look at all drugs that are critical and make sure we have a surplus and not continue with this right-now inventory approach," said Dr. Bennett.

To further alleviate the situation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted permission for hospital and outsourcing pharmacies to make their own IV solutions. This regulatory change is expected to provide some additional relief as the supply chain adjusts.