Chicago hosting vaccination pop-up events through Memorial Day weekend

The city's health department announced a lineup of several vaccination events this week and into the holiday weekend to increase vaccine access for residents bound to their communities.

Taking place at parks, farmers markets, churches and other community focal points, the events are designed to help bring vaccines to Chicago's underserved neighborhoods.

The latest vaccination efforts come under the Protect Chicago Plus plan, which focuses on neighborhoods most in-need of vaccinations.

"This hyper-local approach is the next stage in our vaccination strategy—bringing vaccine directly to communities and events where people are, even right to their homes," CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a statement. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for Chicagoans who have not yet been vaccinated to get their vaccine."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On top of the vaccination pop-up events, the city announced an expansion of it's in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home.

The program offers anyone 65 or older or anyone with a disability to schedule an in-home vaccination.

Interested Chicago residents should call (312) 746-4835 to schedule an appointment.

Advertisement

Click here for a complete list of vaccination opportunities going on across the city.