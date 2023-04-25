Chicago hosts virtual public forum amid search for new top cop

The City of Chicago wants to hear from you as the search continues for the city's next police superintendent.

A virtual public forum is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m., when you can voice what qualities you'd like to see in the next top cop.

There's just over a week left for police candidates to submit an application.

A civilian commission must then recommend three candidates to incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson by July 14.

Johnson will have 30 days to choose one or ask for another slate of options.

The forum runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to join virtually.