Chicago hotel offering its Presidential Suite to whoever can solve its puzzle

One of Chicago's largest hotels is gearing up to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed across the state.

The Sheraton Grand Chicago has been closed since March of 2020 when the pandemic struck.

However, the windows of the 1,800-room hotel were used to display light images of things like a heart, a beer mug and other creations on the south wall of the hotel, even though no one was staying there.

This weekend, the Sheraton Grand is turning the lights into the world's largest game board. For three nights, it will display clues to a puzzle and whoever solves the puzzle will get to stay in the Presidential Suite.

"There’s 2,400 square feet of luxury, panoramic views around the city. Whoever guesses the clues and the phrase is going to be our guest in this suite," said Mark Lauer, the general manager of the hotel.

The first person to submit the correct answer via the Sheraton Grand’s Instagram page will win the exclusive overnight stay.

The Sheraton Grand Chicago will welcome back nearly 600 employees when it reopens on Monday – 35 of them have worked there since the hotel opened in 1992.