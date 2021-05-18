Chicago hotel owners hopeful crowds will return this summer, but they want financial help from city

Illinois hotel owners and operators are hoping that plans for a full-capacity Lollapalooza this summer will mean that hotels will be packed, too, but industry leader said that they need some help ramping operations back up.

Illinois hotels are currently operating at about 31 percent capacity, compared to 84 percent capacity in May 2019. About 20,000 Illinois hotel workers remain unemployed.

Aside from the boost of Lollapalooza and other popular Chicago events, the hotel industry is hoping Chicago gives them a cut of the federal COVID relief that is coming soon.

"They have supported many other industries throughout the hospitality sector like restaurants and performing arts venues, which we agree with," said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association. "There has been zero funding from the city of Chicago in terms of aid for hotels throughout the pandemic."

The Hotel and Lodging Association is asking Chicago to set aside $75 million to get workers back and continue to operate safely. Jacobson said getting hotels re-opened is not as easy as turning on a switch.

"What we're seeing, especially as these larger hotels reopen, they need anywhere from 150 to 200 people to rehire just to turn the lights back on," he said.

One blessing out of all this for travelers and staycationers: it's a good time to get a deal. Rates are about 30 percent lower compared to 2019.