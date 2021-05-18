Lollapalooza to return to Chicago in July

Lollapalooza is coming back to Grant Park this summer for its 30th anniversary in the Windy City.

The music festival's lineup is set to be released Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.

The three-day festival will run from July 29 to Aug. 1.

A full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hour of entering will be required to attend the festival.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Wednesday at the Lollapalooza website.