Chicago hotel unveils 'Ultimate Bears Suite'

Bears fans wanting to take their love for the team to the next level have a new hotel option in Chicago. Now you can eat, sleep and drink in all things Bears close to Soldier Field.

FOX 32's Sally Schulze takes us to a new Chicago hotel experience that will cost you a few hundred bucks to celebrate the Monsters of the Midway.

“We really just put our heads together and figured out what we wanted, what's great for the fans, what's great for the Bears, what's great for the city,” said hotel Assistant General Manager Taylor Smith.

At the Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago in the South Loop, you can dream of a win in your Bears bed, put on your face paint in the Bears bathroom and then have your morning coffee with Mitch Trubisky.

But it's the free snacks and beer that stand out for Smith.

“You come into a room and it's already got your favorite beer and things to nosh on, doesn't get better than that,” Smith said.

The hotel's other selling point is its 10-minute walk to Soldier Field.

“What else could you ask for? It's kind of every person's man cave put in a hotel right across the street from Soldier Field,” Smith said.

Hilton is teaming up with the Bears and adding special Bears packages at all their Chicago area hotels to celebrate a couple of big birthdays.

“This is 100 years that the Bears will be playing and it's Hilton's 100th year as well, so it's just our way of sharing it with the fans,” Smith said.

This Bears suite is booked for the first time ever this weekend.

“They've got to be Bears fans, outside of that, that's all that matters,” Smith said.

You also get a scrapbook of the Bears. Plus -- win or lose -- you can still have a drink with Khalil Mack.