Pritzker calls for federal investment in Union Station, rail upgrades

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a push for federal funding to help repair railroads across the state Thursday.

Illinois has already committed $50 billion to roads, bridges, ports, and even some railways.

Pritzker says the extra funding can help the state expand to more projects solely just for railroads like the Chicago Hub Improvement Plan.

"This proposal would not only make much-needed improvements to Union Station and existing rail lines throughout Illinois and into Michigan — it would unlock a vast system of new and expanded passenger rail services throughout the Midwest, with Chicago's Union Station serving as the hub," Pritzker said.

More than $2 billion of the state's infrastructure investments are dedicated to expanding and improving the rail system.