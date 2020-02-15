Chicago husband and wife released from quarantine after getting sick with coronavirus

Public health officials say a Chicago woman and her husband have been released from home isolation after recovering from the new virus from China.

The couple was released from a suburban Chicago hospital on Feb. 7 and remained in home isolation until Friday.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said the couple, who are in their 60s, can return to normal activities with no restrictions.

The woman traveled to the central China city of Wuhan in January and became ill after her return. Her husband later became ill.